Several people were reported to have suffered injuries after a mass stabbing attack in Texas' Shiro grocery store in the US on Sunday, November 17. The suspect is still at large. The incident occurred at 6:30 pm on Sunday when the suspect launched a knife attack at Shiro Grocery in Richards. Highway 30 has been shut down, and neighbours of the suspect are being evacuated, local media reported. Police are searching for the suspect. Louisiana Mass Shootings: 1 Killed, 9 Injured in 2 Separate Incidents of Drive-By Shootings in New Orleans in US (Watch Video).

Shiro Stabbing

🚨VIDEO FROM THE AREA. HIGHWAY 30 IS AT A STOP 📸: @KBTXDonnie pic.twitter.com/cJmfKVWz0H — 🚨 Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 18, 2024

Several Reported Injured After Mass Stabbing Incident in Texas

🚨#BREAKING: Dozens of emergency crews are on the scene responding to a mass stabbing with numerous people stabbed 📌#Shiro | #Texas At this time Dozens of law enforcement officers, emergency crews, and ambulances are currently responding to a mass stabbing in Shiro, Texas.… pic.twitter.com/dmm7tBuncL — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)