The authorities on Monday, February 24, ordered a shelter in place for the students and staff of Ohio’s Muskingum University in the US after a possible shooting inside the campus. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that many law enforcement officials were still on campus investigating. Muskingum University in New Concord had posted on its website that a possible shooting had been reported and that everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice. Shooting at US Air Force Base: Firing at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico Kills Airman, Wounds Another; FBI Takes Over Investigation.

Shooting in Ohio

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORTED AT MUSKINGUM UNIVERSITY Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, is under a shelter-in-place order after reports of a possible active shooter on campus. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on scene but have not found… pic.twitter.com/LmgJWZINeG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 25, 2025

