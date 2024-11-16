On Friday night, gunshots were reported near Dallas Love Field Airport, with one bullet striking a Southwest Airlines aircraft that had passengers onboard. No injuries were reported, and the plane was inspected for damage. Authorities have yet to locate the shooter. The aircraft is undergoing further examination to assess the full extent of the damage. Miami-Bound Scandinavian Airlines Flight Diverts to Copenhagen Due to Severe Turbulence, Video Shows Screaming Passengers Lifted Into Air.

Gunshots Near Dallas Love Field Airport Hit Southwest Airlines Plane

JUST IN: Southwest Airlines plane struck by bullet at Dallas Love Field Airport; no injuries - KXAS — BNO News (@BNONews) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)