In a shocking incident in South Korea, a vehicle crashed into a market in Seoul. The alleged incident occurred today, December 31. It is reported that several people were injured in the accident as the vehicle crashed into a market in Yangcheon, Seoul. South Korea To Inspect All Boeing 737-800 Planes Operated by Domestic Airlines After Jeju Air Plane Crash.

Vehicle Crashes Into a Market in Yangcheon

BREAKING: Multiple people injured as a vehicle crashes into a market in Yangcheon, Seoul, South Korea pic.twitter.com/eHcXZtG1w9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)