South Korea will inspect all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by domestic airlines following the tragic crash of Jeju Air flight 7C2216 at Muan International Airport, which resulted in 179 lives. The decision can be seen as a part of the company's effort to ensure passenger safety and prevent similar incidents in the future. Additionally, an international investigation team, the transportation safety authorities from the United States will assist South Korea in investigation into the cause of the Jeju Air plane crash. South Korea Plane Crash: US Transportation Safety Authorities To Assist South Korea in Jeju Air Crash Investigation After Tragic Accident Claims 179 Lives.

South Korea To Inspect All Boeing 737-800 Planes in Domestic Airlines

JUST IN: South Korea will inspect all 737-800 Boeing aircraft operated by domestic airlines after crash that left 179 people dead — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 31, 2024

