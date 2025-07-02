A terrifying mid-air emergency unfolded aboard Spring Airlines Flight JL8696 from Shanghai to Tokyo when the Boeing 737 suddenly lost cabin pressure and dropped 26,000 feet within minutes. The terrifying incident occurred on June 30, forcing oxygen masks to deploy as passengers feared for their lives, with some even writing wills during the ordeal. The flight, carrying 191 people, was diverted to Kansai Airport in Osaka, where it landed safely. Videos from inside the cabin show frightened passengers clinging to their seats as flight attendants urged calm. The airline, a low-cost arm of Japan Airlines, later offered compensation and a hotel stay. Authorities have launched a probe into the mid-air emergency. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Hits Hokkaido, No Tsunami Warning Issued.

Spring Airlines Flight Drops 26,000 Feet Mid-Air

🚨 Spring Airlines Boeing 737 plummeted 26,000 feet mid-flight after a pressurisation failure on its way from Shanghai to Tokyo Oxygen masks dropped, passengers panicked, some even wrote wills. The jet safely diverted to Osaka All 191 on board survived. The airline offered $104… pic.twitter.com/eXt0TeMKAT — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 2, 2025

Passengers Panic as Spring Airlines Flight Plummets

A Spring Airlines flight from Shanghai to Tokyo was forced to make an emergency landing at Kansai Airport after a sudden loss of cabin pressure triggered a rapid descent from 36,000 feet to just under 10,500 feet in ten minutes. Flight JL8696 was cruising over Japan when a… pic.twitter.com/2n8rDGfqu5 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)