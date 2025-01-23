In an unfortunate incident in the United States, seven police officers were shot while responding to a call at an apartment complex in Texas. The incident is said to have taken place at an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas. Officials said that the suspect was found dead after barricading himself inside his apartment in San Antonio. It is reported that the incident began around 8:30 PM on Wednesday, January 22, when a relative of the suspect reported a "suicide in progress" at the Sonterra Heights apartment building in Stone Oak. When police officers arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire. Texas Shooting: Four-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots 1-Year-Old Brother in Houston.

Police Officers Shot at San Antonio

BREAKING: Gunman found dead after 7 police officers shot at San Antonio, Texas apartment building, chief says — BNO News (@BNONews) January 23, 2025

