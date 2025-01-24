In a decisive move, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday, January 23, banning the creation and issuance of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) within the United States. The executive order, titled "Strengthening American Leadership In Digital Financial Technology," defines a CBDC as digital money or monetary value directly tied to the central bank. The order prohibits federal agencies from developing, promoting, or implementing CBDCs, effectively halting ongoing initiatives. A presidential working group will be established to regulate digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and stablecoins while exploring a strategic national digital asset stockpile. The stockpile, potentially funded through seized cryptocurrencies, is expected to include bitcoin. US President Donald Trump Hails Return to White House With ‘Massive Mandate’ at Davos, Calls Victory ‘Most Consequential in 129 Years’.

President Donald Trump Bans Central Bank Digital Currencies

