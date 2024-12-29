A shocking "honour killing" attempt unfolded at Timberline High School, Washington, where Zahraa Subhi Mohsin Ali, 40, and her husband Ihsan Ali, 44, allegedly tried to strangle their 17-year-old daughter for rejecting an arranged marriage. The girl fled to school after her parents tried to force her onto a flight to Iraq. Ihsan was caught on video choking her, with classmates and her boyfriend intervening. Zahraa reportedly tried to finish the assault but was stopped. Ihsan was arrested on the spot, while Zahraa fled, later caught at the Canada border. Reports allege severe family abuse, including withholding medical care leading to another daughter's death. Prosecutors filed charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault. US Shocker: Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee For Getting Her Order Wrong, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral.

Honour Killing Attempt Caught on Camera

Mother arrested trying to flee to Canada after she & her husband allegedly tried performing an "honor killing" on their daughter for refusing to be shipped to Iraq for an arranged marriage. Zahraa Subhi Mohsin Ali was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, & assault. The 17… pic.twitter.com/tFisyKoxlz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 28, 2024

