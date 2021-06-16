With the exit of Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, a new NBA champion will be crowned for the 2021 season. Teams from the Western and Eastern Conference will go through grueling rounds of traditional playoffs to make it to the 2021 NBA Finals which will be played in July. Meanwhile, we bring you the important dates, teams and other details about the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Djokovic Congratulates MBA Star Nikola Jokic on Winning MVP Award.

NBA 2021 playoffs began on May 22, 2021and will end with the finals series between the Western and Eastern Conference champion in July. LA Lakers were the defending champions, but they lost in the First Round to the Phoenix Suns and the 2020 Finals runners-up Miami Heat were eliminated in the same round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

When Are 2021 NBA Playoffs?

The NBA 2021 Playoffs round 1 began on May 22, 2021, and will be played until the month of July. The NBA 2021 Finals is scheduled to be played from July 8 to July 22, 2021.

2021 NBA Playoffs Fixtures

The remaining fixtures in the semi-finals of the 2021 NBA playoffs will be played from June 18 to June 20, 2021. Meanwhile, here is how the fixtures currently stand.

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atalanta Hawks (Series tied 2-2)

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks (Series tied 2-2)

Western Conference

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets (Suns Won 4-0)

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers (series tied 2-2)

Where To Watch 2021 NBA Finals Live Streaming Online And Telecast in India?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters and will telecast the 2021 NBA playoffs in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select channels to catch the live action. Those unable to watch on TV can turn to Disney+ Hotstar to get 2021 NBA Finals live online streaming.

Under the NBA's regular playoff format, the eight teams with the most wins in each conference qualified for the playoffs. A new format was approved for the 2021 NBA Playoffs where the 7th and 8th placed teams in the conference play out in a game with the winner advancing as a seventh seed while the loser will face the winner of a match between the 9th and 10th placed team in the conference to go through as the eighth seed in the playoffs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).