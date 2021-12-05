India's golden girl PV Sindhu is all set to feature in the finals of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021. She will take on An Seyoung at the Indonesia Center in Bali. The match will begin at 12.20 pm IST. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. The Indian shuttler had won the tournament in 2018. Whereas, her opponent An Seyoung is yet to win the tournament. BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Beats Akane Yamaguchi in Semifinal To Set Up Summit Clash Against An Seyoung.

the final game is expected to be quite an interesting encounter as both players had been quite exceptional with their performance. PV Sindhu went on to beat Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 in 70 minutes in a thrilling encounter on Saturday. An Seyoung, who beat Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 25-23, 21-17 in the semi-final game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung, BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will be played in Bali. The match will take place on December 5, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to tentatively begin at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Badminton Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Badminton Match?

Fans can also watch PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung online. Since the Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match. The official account of the BWF World Tour Finals will be bringing live updates of the game.

