The 2022 Commonwealth Games in underway in Birmingham with 72 nations competing for medals at the showpiece event. The 22nd edition of CWG 2022 will be held from July 28, 2022 to August 08, 2022 with the games starting on July 29, 2022. Here we take a look at the results and highlights from Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated.

A Number of sports will be played on the opening day of the competition with several medal events being also held on the day. Athletes will compete for a podium finish in Men's and Women's Triathlons, Men's Artistic Gymnastics, Swimming and Cycling.

A number of Indian athletes will also be in action as the women's cricket and hockey team begin their campaign for gold medals while the table tennis outfit competes in the qualifying rounds. Meanwhile, boxer Shiva Thapa will also feature in the opening round of his weight class.

India have sent a contingent of 215 athletes who will be looking to secure a medal for the country. India are fourth on the all-time medal table and will be hoping to better their best-ever campaign at the 2010 edition in Delhi.