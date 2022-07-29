Indian men's Table Tennis team won their opening group game as they defeated Barbados 3-0 in the encounter. They will face off against Singapore in the 2nd game.
Indian boxer Shiva Thapa had no issues against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch as he defeated his opponent by a unanimous decision on the judge's scorecard to book a place in the Round of 16.
Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj had a brilliant outing in his Men's 100m Backstroke event as he finished 3rd in his head and qualified for the semifinals of the event.
Manika Batra-led the Indian women's table tennis outfit defeated South Africs in the opening round. They will face Fiji in their next fixture in the competition.
Alex Yee propelled England to the top of the medals tally with the first gold medal of CWG 2022 as he won the Men's Triathlon. New Zealand are second on the table while Australia are third.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games in underway in Birmingham with 72 nations competing for medals at the showpiece event. The 22nd edition of CWG 2022 will be held from July 28, 2022 to August 08, 2022 with the games starting on July 29, 2022. Here we take a look at the results and highlights from Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated.
A Number of sports will be played on the opening day of the competition with several medal events being also held on the day. Athletes will compete for a podium finish in Men's and Women's Triathlons, Men's Artistic Gymnastics, Swimming and Cycling.
A number of Indian athletes will also be in action as the women's cricket and hockey team begin their campaign for gold medals while the table tennis outfit competes in the qualifying rounds. Meanwhile, boxer Shiva Thapa will also feature in the opening round of his weight class.
India have sent a contingent of 215 athletes who will be looking to secure a medal for the country. India are fourth on the all-time medal table and will be hoping to better their best-ever campaign at the 2010 edition in Delhi.