Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, One-Off Test 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of BAN vs SL on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Zimbabwe Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter/Zimbabwe Cricket)

Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe in the one-off Test of the tour. The encounter will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and will get underway on February 22. Mushfiqur Rahim has been drafted back into Bangladesh squad which is certainly a great boost for the home team. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will take the field without the services of their star all-rounder Sean Williams. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down the get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of BAN vs ZIM match. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Cricket Score One-Off Test Match.

The Mominul Haque-led side has lost their last six Test matches and will aim to break their losing streak. Well, the likes of Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das are the veterans of the local conditions and will aim to guide their team over the line. For Zimbabwe, skipper Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor will have to step up in order to get the favoured result. Now let's look at the live streaming and other details of the match.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test Match 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game will get underway on February 22 and will run till February 26. Every day, BAN vs ZIM match will start at 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time), and 9:30 am local time.

How to Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test Match 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka 2020 in India. So, the Indian can catch the live telecast of BAN vs ZIM game on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test Match 2020 Match online

Cricket fanatics who are not able to catch the live action of BAN vs ZIM game on TV can switch to online platforms to see the match. As Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka 2020, the tournament will be live-streamed on its OTT platform- Hotstar. Fans can also follow the game on LatestLY via live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of BAN vs ZIM One-Off Test match.

The Bangla Tigers are certainly the stronger team on paper and thus, will step into the game as favourites. However, Zimbabwe recently managed to snatch a draw against Sri Lanka and will fancy their chances of upsetting the home team.