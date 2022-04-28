Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have fallen behind in the race for the Indian Premier League play-offs and both sides will be under considerable pressure when they meet at Wankhede Stadium. DC are currently 7th and edge 8th placed KKR due to superior net run rate. KKR in particular are going through a very poor run of form where they have lost four games on the bounce and the team’s morale has taken a beating. DC on the other hand have consistency missing from their game and this is something Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting have to resolve at the earliest. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s A Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK for Making it to Last Four.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert have both recovered from COVID 19 and returned to training. While it is unclear that they will make the playing eleven, their presence in the dugout is a huge boost nevertheless. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner have been in good form with the bat and if the team improves in the bowling department, they can be very difficult to beat. Axar Patel will have to rise to the challenge and get back to picking wickets for the team.

Andre Russell has score some quickfire runs in this edition of the IPL but lack of efforts in the middle order has led the team down. The poor form of Nitish Rana has been a cause of concern with the largely dependable batsman failing to score consistently. Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav make up for a good pace attack and can put Delhi under pressure with their precise line and length.

