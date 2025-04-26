Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Sunday evening. Both teams are in a good position in the points table, and a victory here will put them one step closer to reaching the playoffs. The Axar Patel-led DC has won six from eight games and is placed second in the standings. In their previous match, Delhi defeated Lucknow Super Giants in an away fixture. Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 1000 Boundaries in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, have six victories and three losses from nine matches in IPL 2025. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB is placed third on the points table. Bengaluru will be high on confidence as they defeated Rajasthan Royals at home. This was their first victory at home this season. The Bengaluru-based franchise will look to take revenge of previous defeat against the Delhi Capitals. The Axar Patel-led side secured a six-wicket win over RCB earlier this season. It is expected to be a cracker of a match, with both teams having winning momentum themselves.

DC vs RCB Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played 32 matches against each other in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, Bengaluru have won 19 whereas Delhi have secured 12 victories. One match ended without a result.

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Virat Kohli KL Rahul Mitchell Starc Josh Hazlewood Krunal Pandya Axar Patel

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Key Battles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru speedster Josh Hazlewood picked a match-winning four-wicket haul against the Rajasthan Royals. Hazlewood will be the biggest threat to the Delhi Capitals' batting attack. KL Rahul produced a match-winning knock for Delhi Capitals when they faced RCB in Bengaluru. He will be the biggest threat to the visitors in the upcoming clash.

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025 match on Sunday evening, April 27. The DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). KL Rahul Wins Man of the Match Award in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the DC vs RCB live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription for the same.

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Impact Players

Devdutt Padikkal and Suyash Sharma are the two potential impact players Royal Challengers Bengaluru could use against Delhi Capitals. Similarly, Delhi could use Jake Fraser-Mcgurk or Vipraj Nigam as their potential impact players for the high-voltage clash.

