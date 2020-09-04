After a thrilling 1-1 tie against Pakistan, England host Australia in a three-match T20I series, the first of which will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on September 4, 2020 (Friday). England took the lead against Pakistan but had to settle for a 1-1 tied series after a five-run loss in the third T20I. The hosts though start as favourites with their strongest squad, barring Jason Roy, available for the Australia series. England have already played two limited-overs series post the COVID-19 pandemic halt while Australia will take the field for their first-ever international match since March. Ahead of the series opener, take a look at some mini-battles for the ENG vs AUS 1st T20I clash. England vs Australia Series 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of ENG vs AUS T20I and ODI Series.

Australia last played their last international match against New Zealand on March 13 – an ODI which they won by 71 runs. While Aaron Finch-led side’s last T20I match was against South Africa in late February. They are unbeaten in their last five T20I series, the last four of which they have also won. Australia currently have a record of 10 wins from their last 12 T20I matches. England vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for ENG vs AUS 1st T20I 2020.

England have a better record. They are unbeaten in their last six T20I series and have won five of them with the 1-1 draw against Pakistan the only T20I series they have failed to win. Australia are, however, are No 1 ranked T20I side while England are placed second in the rankings.

Jos Buttler vs Mitchell Starc

Since moving to the opening slot, Jos Buttler averages 42.25 with the bat. He has played nine innings as an opening batsman for England and has scored 338 runs at a strike-rate of 162.50 with four half-centuries. England captain Eoin Morgan made it clear that Buttler will open whenever he is available. He will be up against Mitchell Starc, who needs only six more wickets to become Australia’s highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals. Starc is on 43 wickets and is five behind Shane Watson.

Steve Smith vs Jofra Archer

The second Ashes 2019 Test match at Lord’s gave us the first glimpse of the battle between Steve Smith and Jofra Archer. Smith was on top always and although Archer did not dismiss Smith once in the series, he injured Australia’s anchor batsman. Both are set to once again face each other in the T20I series and what a cracking encounter it will be.

Eoin Morgan vs Adam Zampa

England skipper Morgan has been in great form since cricket resumed post the COVID-19 pandemic halt. He scored a fine century against Ireland in the ODI series and smashed a match-winning half-century in the second T20I against Pakistan. Morgan was unlucky to be run-out in the third T20I vs Pakistan. He averages 44.90 since 2019 and has smashed five fifties in 15 matches since January last year at a strike-rate of 174.55.

But Morgan has always faced difficulties against spin. He will be up against Adam Zampa, who has not had much success against left-handed batsmen but can spring a surprise or two against the England captain.

Rain has played a decisive role in almost all the matches in this English summer and there are chances of the same at Southampton on Friday. It will, however, come in light showers and should not hamper the game.

