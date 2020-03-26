Hardik Pandya Flaunts Rolex Daytona 18-Carat Yellow Gold Cosmograph 40 Watch Worth Over One Crore In Latest Snap With Krunal Pandya!

Hardik Pandya with Krunal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Apart from his performances on-field, Hardik Pandya has grabbed headlines for his lifestyle. Last year the Indian all-rounder was seen driving a swanky Lamborghini Huracan EVO Supercar which is priced approximately at Rs 3.73 crore. Now in his recent snap with his brother Krunal Pandya, he was seen flaunting an expensive timepiece which obviously grabbed a lot of headlines. The Indian all-rounder was seen wearing 18-carat Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold Cosmograph 40. The exquisite time band is said to be priced at a whopping cost of Rs 1,01,25,000. Hardik Pandya Owns These Expensive Items Including Patek Philippe Rose Gold Nautilus Watch, Lamborghini Huracan Evo & Louis Vuitton Paris Shirt!.

Talking about the timepiece from Rolex it boasts of features like screw-down yellow gold back, a screw-down crown and push buttons with triblock triple waterproof, fixed bezel set with 36 trapezes cut diamonds (4.58 ct), scratch-resistant double anti-reflective sapphire crystal, Eye of the Tiger diamond-paved black lacquered yellow gold dial, 8 diamond hour markers and gold-hands. Check out the snaps below:

Hardik Pandya is known to flaunt expensive clothes and accessories. Whether it is his Versace sneakers or Louis Vuitton Paris shirt, the Indian all-rounder has always flaunted his clothes and accessories and often has grabbed the attention of the paparazzi. As of now, the Indian all-rounder along with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic and brother Krunal had posted a video to thank the medical team who have been working relentlessly for treating the patients of coronavirus.