With sky-high confidence, India is all set to take on England in the T20I series. Five games will be played in the series. The first game of the five-match series will begin on March 12, 2021, at the newly constructed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The two teams had locked horns with each other in the Test matches which was won by India. India vs England 1st T20I 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad: Check Pitch Report of Narendra Modi Stadium.

With the change in format, we have newer players coming into the side. The Indian team will have fresh faces with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and others. The opening combination has already been revealed by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli as he said that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be the ones who will be opening in the match. Whereas Eoin Morgan on the other hand admitted that India is a very difficult side to be beaten in India. For the visiting team, Jofra Archer should be returning back to the squad after an injury. Ditto with Moeen Ali. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

On Which TV Channel India vs England 1st T20I 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Star Sports holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Star Sports 1 SD/HD will telecast the game in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD will telecast the game for Hindi viewers as well.

India vs England 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar App

As Star Sports holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live online streaming of the IND vs ENG 1st T201 2021. So fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App and Website to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2021.

