With an aim to clean sweep the ODI series, the Shikhar Dhawan led-Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the third match. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So in the last game, we had Deepak Chahar who helped India walk away with a win as he scored 69 runs from 82 deliveries. He slammed seven boundaries and one six in the course of his innings. Mickey Arthur & Dasun Shanaka Get into An Ugly Spat With Each Other After India Seals ODI Series Against Sri Lanka; Muttiah Muralitharan & Others React (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with a half-century from 44 balls. He hammered 6 boundaries as India chased a total of 275 runs. India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals at the start of the innings that actually made it difficult for the visitors to win the match but then, Deepak Chahar displayed nerves of steel and led the Indian team to a stunning win. The team won the game by 3 wickets. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

On Which TV Channel India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Sony Pictures Networks- Sports holds the official broadcast rights of the India tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Sony SIX/HD, Sony Ten 1/HD will telecast IND vs SL cricket in English commentary while Sony Ten 3/HD will telecast the game for Hindi viewers. The India vs SL ODI will be available in Tamil and Telugu on Sony Ten 4/HD.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv

As Sony Pictures Networks- Sports holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform SonyLiv will provide live online streaming of the IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App and Website to watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2021 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).