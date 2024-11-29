The standoff between India and Pakistan over the Champions Trophy 2025 venue continues as the ICC (International Cricket Council) board meeting, which was expected to determine the fate of the tournament was postponed. Multiple reports stated that the meeting, which was held online did not last for a long time and it remains to be seen the eventual outcome of the same. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan after they were given the hosting rights in 2021 and the controversy has erupted after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the ICC that it would not be sending the India national cricket team to the neighbouring country amid strained political ties. ICC Meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 Postponed Amid BCCI-PCB Standoff Over Tournament Venue: Reports.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has remained clear in its stance that it would not accept the hybrid model, where India will have their matches outside of Pakistan. Amid PCB's reluctance to opt for a hybrid model, a report has emerged that the ICC has asked the PCB to reconsider its stance on the same. According to Sports Tak's Vikrant Gupta, the PCB has been asked by the ICC to mull over its strong stance on the hybrid model and should it not change, the possibility of the whole Champions Trophy 2025 being shifted out of Pakistan can emerge. The ICC meeting is expected to take place on November 30 with an announcement on the future of Champions Trophy 2025 expected soon. Champions Trophy 2025 Without Team India? ICC Mulling Over Three Options For Upcoming Mega Tournament: Report.

ICC Responds to PCB's Strong Stance of Rejecting Hybrid Model

CHAMPIONS TROPHY BIG BREAKING: ICC Board has given PCB a day to mull over Hybrid Formula and in case they remain adamant (and worse case pullout or threaten CT boycott) the Champions Trophy will be held in a different country altogether PCB most likely to go ahead with Hybrid… — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 29, 2024

Earlier, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had addressed the media in a late-night press conference where he maintained his stance, stating that he'll do what's best for Pakistan cricket in this matter. He also made it clear that it can't be that Pakistan can play in India while the Indian team doesn't play in Pakistan. The last time that India toured Pakistan was in 2008 Asia Cup and bilateral meetings between the two Asian nations have happened just once post 2008.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).