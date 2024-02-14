IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: After a brief break, India and England will lock-horns in the five-match Test series once again. The series is currently leveled at one each with the third Test to be starting on February 15 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot with a start time of 09:30 AM IST. The visitors have already announced their playing XI for the third Test. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG on the Dream11 fantasy app can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips and team predictions ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024. India vs England 3rd Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Rajkot.

The visitors have made one change to their playing XI going into the third Test. Fast-bowler Mark Wood has made it back to the side with Shoaib Bashir being dropped. On the other hand, India are likely to hand debuts to wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel and middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan. Meanwhile, we have picked seven players from the Indian team and four from England to complete our IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the third Test. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Mark Wood Replaces Shoaib Bashir As England Name Playing XI.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG).

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Zak Crawley (ENG), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) and Shubman Gill (IND).

All-rounders: Joe Root (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) and Axar Patel (IND).

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).

IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c) and Jasprit Bumrah (vc).

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

