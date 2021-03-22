India will look to complete a series sweep when they meet England in the ODI leg of the tour. The ODI series will begin on March 23 (Tuesday) with the first match. India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st ODI will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Virat Kohli-led India beat England 4-1 in the Test series and followed it with a 3-2 victory in the T20Is. A win in the three-match ODI series will complete India’s series sweep over England. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the IND vs ENG 1st ODI match should scroll down for all details. India vs England 1st ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Pune.

England have rested Jofra Archer and have also not picked Joe Root for the ODI series. Archer has an elbow injury and will undergo treatment while Root was seemingly rested with the visitors looking to hand debuts to some younger members. Liam Livingstone and spinner Matt Parkinson have been named in the squad. India have also picked Suryakumar Yadav in the squad and is likely to hand him an ODI debut after a fabulous show in the T20Is. Young Prasidh Krishna also earned a maiden call-up to the ODI squad. India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli and Boys Fined 40% Match Fees for Slow Over-Rate in Fifth T20I.

India vs England 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- Dream11 allows you to pick three wicket-keepers for the fantasy XI. We will pick Rishabh Pant (IND) and Jos Buttler (ENG) as the wicket-keepers for this fantasy team.

India vs England 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- You can pick a maximum of six batsmen but we will pick three for this fantasy XI. Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) and Suryakumar Yadav (IND) will be selected as the three batsmen.

India vs England 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Hardik Pandya (IND) and Ben Stokes (ENG) should be picked as the two all-rounders for this team.

India vs England 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Fans are allowed to pick from a minimum of three bowlers to a maximum of six. We only have four empty slots and we will fill them with bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND), Mark Wood (ENG) and Adil Rashid (ENG) will be the four bowlers.

India vs England 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND) and Jos Buttler (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND), Mark Wood (ENG) and Adil Rashid (ENG).

We will pick Virat Kohli as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy XI while Suryakumar Yadav (IND) can be made the vice-captain for the India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st ODI match.

