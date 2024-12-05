India Likely XI for 2nd Test vs Australia: After a comprehensive victory in the Perth Test, the India national cricket team will take on the host Australia national cricket team in the second Test, starting on Friday, December 6. The IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 will be hosted at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The much-awaited clash between the two cricket giants will start at 9:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The second Test between India and Australia will be played with a pink ball. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, Adelaide Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at Adelaide Oval.

Talking about the opening Test, Team India thrashed Australia by a massive 295 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Asian Giants became the first test side to defeat the Australia cricket team at the Optus Stadium. Stand-in captain for the first Test for India, Jasprit Bumrah, was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive eight wickets in the match. KL Rahul notched up a brilliant half-century, whereas Yashasvi and Virat Kohli struck stunning centuries during the Perth Test.

The Asian Giants have received a massive boost ahead of the second Test against Australia. India's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, has already joined the squad. Rohit missed the Perth Test after he and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, were blessed with a baby. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has also recovered from his injury and is available for selection for the upcoming pink ball Test in Adelaide.

Top-Order: Ahead of the second Test, Rohit Sharma confirmed that KL Rahul will continue to open the innings for India. That means Rahul and Jaiswal are the two confirmed openers for the Adelaide Test. The duo had a brilliant outing in the first Test. After recovering from his injury, Shubman Gill could be included in the playing XI and he might replace Devdutt Padikkal who played the Perth Test. Gill could be seen batting at No. 3 as he has scored decent runs in that position in Tests till now.

Middle-order: Virat Kohli has finally found his form after he smashed a superb century in the second innings against Australia in the first Test. Kohli will be once again a key player for the India batting line-up. He will be supported by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who will be aiming to get some runs under his belt after a decent outing in the Perth Test. With KL Rahul set to open the innings, captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he will bat somewhere in the middle order.

All-rounders: Youngsters Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy will strengthen the lower-middle order for the Indian batting attack during the second pink ball Test against the host Australia. Washington had a good outing with the bat during the two-day warm-up match against Australia Prime Minister's XI. Nitish Reddy, who made his debut during the Perth Test, impressed every cricket pundit with his positive approach with the bat. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match in Adelaide.

Bowlers: After getting a Player of the Match award in the first Test, veteran Jasprit Bumrah will be the main spearhead of the Indian bowling attack. Bumrah will be supported by Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana. Both Siraj and Rana had a brilliant game with the ball in the Perth Test. As a fourth pacer, Nitish Kumar Reddy can give crucial overs, whereas Washington Sundar will be the sole spinner for the Adelaide Test against the Australia national cricket team.

India's Likely Playing XI for 2nd BGT 2024-25 Test vs Australia:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana

