India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The first Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test between the India cricket team and the Australia cricket team is being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After an exciting opening day where a total of 17 wickets fell, India dominated Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024. After bundling out Australia for 104 runs, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's unbeaten 172-run stand in the second innings has put their side into the driver's seat after the end of day 2 of the Perth Test. Meanwhile, viewers can scroll down to check the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 free live streaming and live telecast options below. India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Highlights Video: Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's 172-Run Partnership Put India in Control.

Earlier in the Perth Test, India's stand-in captain, Jasprit Bumrah, decided to bat first. However, his decision backfired after India's batting attack was blown away by Australia's pacers on Day 1. Visitors were bundled out for just 150 runs, with debutant Nitish Reddy top-scoring with 41 runs. With the ball, veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood scalped four wickets. Skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh bagged two wickets each for Australia.

In Australia's first innings, the host couldn't handle Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell as they were all out for 104 runs and conceded a 46-run lead. India stand-in captain Bumrah took a five-wicket haul, whereas debutant Harshit Rana took three scalps. Speedster Mohammed Siraj also picked up two wickets.

India openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal played brilliantly in the second innings and made a mockery of the strong Australian pace attack on Day 2. Both openers stitched an unbeaten 172-run stand, which has helped to take a 218-run lead at stumps on Day 2. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 92, whereas Rahul played a fighting knock of 62* runs.

When is India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 3? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team's first Test 2024 is being hosted at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Day 3 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 will start at 07:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Meri Wife Ka Mood…’ Irfan Pathan Reacts After Perth Pitch Changes in Nature During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (See Post).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 3?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for India's tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans can switch over to Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 3?

The India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 in Perth live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Viewers need to purchase subscriptions in order to avail the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

With India dominating the Test so far, it will be interesting to see how Australian bowlers bounce back during Day 3 of the India vs Australia Perth Test.

