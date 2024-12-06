India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: India takes on Australia in the second game of the five-match Test series. India took the 1-0 lead after winning the series opener at Perth. The second Test between India and Australia will be played with the pink ball under lights. Meanwhile for IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 or day-night Test free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Rohit Sharma Confirms KL Rahul Will Open, India Captain Will Bat in Middle-Order in India vs Australia Day-Night Test at Adelaide.

After a fantastic win at Perth, India will be keen to continue the good work. Captain Rohit Sharma is back after missing the first Test and will bat in the middle, which means KL Rahul will continue to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Shubman Gill is also fit to play. With Rohit and Gill back, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel will make way for the duo. Chances are also high that Ravi Ashwin will get a game with Washington Sundar to sit out.

On the other hand, Australia have announced their playing XI for the day-night Test. Josh Hazlewood is out injured and thus Scott Boland comes in as replacement with no other change for the home side.

When is India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 2nd Test 2024 takes place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The toss in IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, which will be a day-night Test, will take place at 09:20 AM. The action will begin from 09:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 Day 1?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below. ‘You Are a Legend, but You Are Old’: Nathan Lyon Reveals Yashasvi Jaiswal Sledged Him During IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 1st Test (Watch Video).

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 Day 1?

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.Do note, no IND vs AUS free live streaming is available.

