India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Debutant Sam Konstas walked away with majority of eyeballs on opening day of Boxing Day Test. Konstas not only provided Australia with a positive start but counter-attacked Jasprit Bumrah effectively to score his maiden Test half-century. At stumps on day 1, Australia were 311/6 with Steven Smith and Pat Cummins at the crease. Meanwhile for IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Sam 'Greek Freak' Konstas Reveals Assault on Jasprit Bumrah Was Pre-meditated During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024

Australia’s top-order did a fine job and each of the four batsmen scored a half-century. While openers Konstas and Usman Khawaja scored 60 and 57 respectively, Marnus Labuschange made a valuable 72. Smith is batting on 68. Travis Head, who has been a real pain for India, was dismissed for a rare duck by Bumrah. Mitchell Marsh had nothing to offer and was dismissed for just four runs.

Alex Carey tried to stitch a partnership with Smith but was dismissed on an individual score of 31 by Akash Deep. With cracks on the pitch likely to open up from day 2 onwards, Australia will be looking to go past the 400-run mark. Bumrah once again stood out for India as he scalped three of the six wickets to fall on day one. Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep picked a wicket each. Virat Kohli Fined 20% of Match Fee, Awarded Demerit Point for Shoulder Bump Incident With Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

When is India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 4th Test 2024 is being held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 will begin at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 27.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 2?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 2?

India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 2. Sadly, no IND vs AUS free live streaming online is available at the moment.

