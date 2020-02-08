India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2020 Stat Highlights: Kiwis Register First Series Win Against IND Since 2014 As Visitors Lose by 22 Runs

New Zealand players celebrate fall of a wicket. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Zealand defeated India by 22 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Eden Park in Auckland to seal the three-match series 2-0, with one match to go. Chasing 274, India were bowled out for 251 in 48.3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja scoring 55 off 73 balls. Jadeja and Navdeep Saini (45) staged India’s fightback, but New Zealand were good enough to defend the total. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Full Scorecard.

The duo added 76 runs for the eighth wicket and almost took India close to victory despite being 153 for seven at one stage. India’s chase began on a shaky note with top three back in the hutch inside ten overs. The Men in Blue were further dented and reduced to 129 for six. Shreyas Iyer scored 52 but was dismissed soon after reaching the personal milestone.

Jadeja and Saini fought back to keep India in the game. However, New Zealand bowlers made sure they had the upper hand. Yuzvendra Chahal also played a cameo before he was run out. Check out some stats from the India vs New Zealand second ODI. New Zealand Defeat India by 22 Runs in 2nd ODI to Seal Series 2–0, Netizens Lash Out at Virat Kohli and Co Following Dismal Batting Performance.

# This is New Zealand’s first series win against India since 2014. Kiwis lost ODI series against India in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

# India have now lost 423 ODIs, the most by a team.

# Ravindra Jadeja (7) has now most fifties while batting at number seven, followed by MS Dhoni (6).

# Jasprit Bumrah for the first time has not picked up a wicket in three consecutive ODIs.

# Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini record fourth-highest (76) eighth wicket partnership for India in ODIs.

# It is also the second-highest eighth wicket stand for India vs New Zealand in ODIs.

Earlier, batting first New Zealand got off to a good start with openers Marin Guptill and Henry Nicholls adding 93 runs for the first wicket. However, Kiwis suffered a batting collapse and were reduced to 197 for eight. Ross Taylor and debutant Kyle Jamieson added unbeaten 76 runs for the ninth wicket to take Blackcaps to a competitive total. The third and last match of the series takes place at Mount Maunganui on February 11.