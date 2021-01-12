Assam and Tamil Nadu will face each other in the Elite Group B clash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2020-21 Trophy. The cash will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on January 12, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams have won their opening game in the competition and will be hoping to continue that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for Assam vs Tamil Nadu live streaming details can scroll down below. Sreesanth Plays Professional Cricket After 2,804 Days, Announces His Return to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Tamil Nadu defeated Jharkhand in their opening fixture with Hari Nishant scoring a brilliant 92 while skipper Dines Karthik contributed with a cameo in the end. Meanwhile, Assam defeated Hyderabad in a close encounter as Riyan Parag’s half-century helped them post a winning total. Both teams will be hoping to catch up with Bengal who have won both of their opening games.

Is Assam vs Tamil Nadu T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Assam vs Tamil Nadu match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast the Bengal vs Jharkhand match while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Squads

Tamil Nadu Squad: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shahrukh Khan, Arun Karthik, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy, Baba Aparajith

Assam Squad: Rishav Das(c), Pallavkumar Das, Abhishek Thakuri(w), Denish Das, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Rahul Singh, Arup Das, Amlanjyoti Paresh Das, Pritam Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Amit Sinha

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).