Pakistan host South Africa in a Test series for the first time in 13 years. The series begins with the opening Test at Karachi from January 26 (Tuesday). Both teams are in transition and start with new captains. Babar Azam, who missed the Test series in New Zealand, where Pakistan were thrashed 0-2, due to a fractured thumb is back and will be making his Test captaincy debut for Pakistan while Quinton de Kock will be captaining his country in just his third Test. Meanwhile, fans who are unable to watch day 1 of the Pakistan vs South Africa first Test on Sony channels and on SonyLiv should scroll down for all the live telecast, live streaming online and other details. Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Karachi: Check Pitch Report of The National Stadium.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan and have so far lost two wickets under 100 runs on the scoreboard. Pakistan handed debuts to Imran Butt and Nauman Ali for the opening Test match. Shaheen Afridi took the opening wicket for Pakistan and dismissed Aiden Markram with debutant Imran Butt taking a spectacular catch at second slip. Rassie van der Russen then was run out in a comical fashion after a big misunderstanding with partner Dean Elgar. PAK vs SA 1st Test 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Available in India?

Sony Sports had signed a three-year deal with Pakistan cricket board (PCB) to live telecast and live stream all international matches as well as the Pakistan Super League in India and South Asia. But unfortunately, day 1 of the PAK vs SA first Test is not being live telecast on any Sony Sports television channels. SonyLiv is also not live-streaming the opening day of the Test match in the country.

There has, however, been no official confirmation from Sony or the PCB behind the reason to not provide live-action for the first Test.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(WK), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(WK/C), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).