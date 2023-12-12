Jofra Archer is currently with the England team in the West Indies as he continues his rehabilitation in a bid to achieve fitness. The fast bowler, who was a member of England's only World Cup-winning squad in 2019, recently turned to play for his old school team in Barbados but the surprising part of this is that he did inform the England team management about the same, as per multiple reports. The 28-year-old has not played much for England since the 2019 World Cup with a significant amount of time being spent on the sidelines due to injury. He was given a two-year central contract by the ECB as well. England Squad for Test Series vs India Announced: Uncapped Spinners Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir Called Up; Ben Stokes to Lead.

Archer suffered an elbow injury earlier this year that has kept him out of action. For the uninitiated, Archer, who was released by Mumbai Indians, will not be part of IPL next year as the England team management is aiming to have him recovered and fully fit by the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. England managing director Rob Key was caught a bit off-guard when he was informed about the player turning up for his school team in a bid to save them from relegation. "I'm not aware of that. I'll find out," Key said to reporters, according to ESPN Cricinfo. Archer nonetheless, has flown back to the UK. ‘Was an Idiot…Said That Stupid Thing…’ Harry Brook Regrets Comments Made During IPL 2023 About ‘Shutting Up Fans’, England Cricketer Reveals He Deleted Social Media Apps.

For the record, Archer turned up and took four wickets, which included one while bowling left-arm spin. England have already lost the ODI series against West Indies and will now hope to string together a good show in the T20Is against the Caribbean side, which starts on December 13.

