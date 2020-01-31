KL Rahul Completes 4,000 Runs in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2020

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Indian batsmen are a tough test as they take on New Zealand in the fourth match which is currently underway at the Sky Sports Cricket Ground in Wellington. The top order lost wickets quite early in the game. Once again KL Rahul trying standing tall amid the falling wickets but finally got dismissed on 39 runs. But he had something to cheer about, with these runs he became the sixth-highest scorer for India in the shortest format of the game and entered the 4,000 run club. Before stepping out to bat, the wicket-keeper batsman was just eight runs away from achieving this feat. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

Prior to KL Rahul, it was MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli who were a part of the group. KL Rahul’s average is second best amongst the batsmen who had 2,000 or more in the T20I. KL’s average is 42.10, whereas Pakistan’s Babar Azam has 42.60. KL Rahul who has had a great time with the bat has scored 45, 54, 56, 57* and 27 in the last five matches. With his innings of 39, he also overtook Kane Williamson to be the leading run-scorer in the five-match series.

The Indian batsman now has 179 runs in four matches whereas the Kiwi skipper has amassed 160 runs from three matches. Talking about the match, Kane Williamson was ruled out of the match due to a shoulder injury. Stand-in skipper Tim Southee won the toss and elected to bowl. The Indians made a total of 165 runs for the loss of eight wickets.