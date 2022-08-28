Regarded as one of the greatest of all time, former Sri Lanka cricketer Lasith Malinga celebrates his 39th birthday on August 28, 2022. A unique action, coupled with deadly accuracy, made the Sri Lankan one of the most dangerous pacers in the game’s history. He defined an era of pace bowling before announcing his retirement from all forms in September 2021. So as Lasith Malinga turns a year older, we take a look at some quick facts about him. Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Register Dominant Eight-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka in Competition Opener.

Born in Galle, Lasith Malinga’s debut for the Sri Lanka national team came against Australia in July 2004. His ODI debut followed in the same month while he made his first appearance for the national team in T20Is in June 2006. He took a combined 546 wickets for Sri Lanka in all formats, becoming their third highest wicket-taker in history.

Lasith Malinga Quick Facts

He is the third highest wicket taker for Sri Lanka in all formats.

Lasith Malinga captained Sri Lanka to the 2014 T20 World Cup triumph.

He is the only bowler to take four wickets in four deliveries twice in international cricket.

He has taken two hat-tricks in World Cups.

Lasith Malinga is the only bowler to have two double hat-tricks in cricket.

He holds the record of most hat-tricks in international cricket.

Lasith Malings is the first bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is.

He retired from international cricket in September 2021.

Lasith Malinga was one of the most successful and influential cricketers of his generation. Following his retirement, the pace sensation took to coaching and was a part of Rajasthan Royals set up in IPL 2022, leading them to the first final appearance since 2008.

