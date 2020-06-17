Live Cricket Streaming of Finnish Premier League T20 2020, GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Helsinki CC: Get Free Telecast Details of GHG vs HCC With Match Time in India (IST) Online

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC will take on Helsinki CC in the match 15 of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020. The match will be played on June 17 at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Helsinki cricket club have made a decent start to the tournament as they won two out the three games they played and are sitting at the pinnacle of the points table. On the other hand, GYM Helsinki Gymkhana are completely opposite in this regard as they could register only one victory from three games. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of the GHG vs HCC match. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

Eight teams are meeting across 60 group-stage matches in the on-going T20 tournament. The round-robin stage will be followed by an eliminator, two semi-finals and a final match. Notably, Finnish Premier League (FPL) T20 2020 is one of those tournaments which are being played after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, many cricket fans will be concentrating on the tournament. Now, let’s focus on the live streaming details of the match.

When to Watch GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Helsinki CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Helsinki CC clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on June 17, 2020 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Helsinki CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster available for Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Helsinki CC match on their television sets. Nevertheless, they can still watch the game through online streaming.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Helsinki CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Helsinki CC, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website.

Squads:

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Simaranjit Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Faisal Shahzad, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai, Umair Akhtar.

Helsinki Cricket Club: Rakesh Bhatia (WK), Zahidullah Kamal (WK), Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Aniketh Pushthay, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar, Obaidullah Sadiqui

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).