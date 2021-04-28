Defending champions Mumbai Indians are up against Rajasthan Royals in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 fixture. The encounter takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (April 29). Both teams haven’t made an impressive start to the season and would be raring to emerge victorious in the upcoming fixture. With two wins in five outings, the five-time champions are fourth in the team standings while RR hold the penultimate spot with the same number of wins and defeats. Not to forget, this will be MI and RR’s first game in Delhi this season, and it would be interesting to see how they perform under new conditions. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. MI vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 24.

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Sanju Samson

After a string of low scores, Samson, who scored a century in RR’s season opener, registered a match-winning 42 in his last outing and would like to continue his brilliant run. With boundaries in the Delhi Stadium being on the smaller side, the Rajasthan Royals captain must back himself to make a mark. Not to forget, the 26-year-old also keeps wickets for RR, and his dismissals behind the stumps will fetch even more points for you.

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Rahul Chahar

In a bowling attack comprising Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar has made a name for himself with his spectacular performances. The young leg-spinner has been a nemesis for batters in the middle overs, and RR should beware of him. Notably, Chahar is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the season with nine scalps in five games.

MI vs RR Probable Playing XIs:

MI Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RR Likely Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

