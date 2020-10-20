MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings are having a season to forget as the three-time champions find themselves at the bottom of the Indian Premier League 2020 team standings. With just three wins in 10 games, hopes of qualification for play-offs are getting slimmer by the day. The CSK skipper and team have been criticised a lot for the poor showing in IPL 2020 but their fans have come in support. CSK Playoff Chances: MS Dhoni-led Team Not Yet Out of Final Four Contention, Here's How Chennai Super Kings Can Make it to Next Stage of IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings, most recently lost against Rajasthan Royals, whom they replaced at the bottom of the points table. The three-time champions are enduring a difficult season until now, as just six points from available 20 has seen them drop down in the competition with playoff qualification looking far from achievable. CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Slammed For 'Spark' Comment About Youngsters Following Defeat Against RR in IPL 2020.

The drop in form CSK has coincided with their skipper MS Dhoni not being able to fire on all cylinders, Known for his destructive finishing ability, the former Indian international has struggled to find boundaries on regular intervals this season, this has seen him being criticised by fans and pundits alike, however, CSK faithful have come in support of their team and skipper on social media despite the poor running in IPL 2020.

Reaction

WIN or LOSE You will always be my Captain...❤️💛 I still remember those words of yours- "It's not that you are having a Bad day, it's just that someone else's day is better than yours" 🙂 Hero Forever 🙋‍♀️#MSDian Forever and ever 🙌💛 pic.twitter.com/o0yf6cpGp0 — SHEHNAAZ GILL (@im_shehnaaz) October 20, 2020

A True Fan

Inspiration

CSK Forever

Hero

Legacy

#MsDian#CSK#CSKforever One bad season won't degrade his legacy or CSK's legacy...😎😍 It's just an off season where nothing worked well... Stay strong fellas... 😊 CSK will always have our support 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4xSNG49UCt — (PRABHA) 😎 (@mpk_prabha) October 20, 2020

Chennai Super Kings have four games left to play in the league stage and need to win all of them to have any chances of making into the knockout stage of the competition. CSK are yet to play the likes of MI, KKR and RCB, so will have a difficult job on their hands. If CSK miss out on playoff qualification, it will be the first in the franchise's history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).