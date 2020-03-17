Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Semi-Final 1, Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of MUL vs PES on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zlami (Photo Credits : Twitter/Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zlami)

Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first semi-final of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020. Sultans finished top of the team standings with 14 points while Zalmi secured the fourth spot as they edged out Quetta Gladiators on the basis of net run rate. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, semi-final 1 clash in PSL 2020, can scroll down below for more details. Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 1st Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

This is Peshawar Zalmi’s fourth consecutive semi-final appearance in a row and have reached the summit clash on the previous three occasions. Out of the three finals, they have played, Zalmi have won the tournament once in 2017 and have been on the losing end in the previous two editions. So this time around, the Wahab Riaz-led side will be hoping to go one step further. Meanwhile, Multan Sultans were the best team in the league stages and will be hoping to reach first-ever finals in their history at the expense of the one-time champions. PSL 2020 Points Table Final Update.

When to Watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Semi-Final 1, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi clash in the first semi-final of PSL 2020 was scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 17, 2020. However, in view of coronavirus outbreak PSL 2020 has been postponed. PSL 2020 Semi-Finals and Final Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan, PCB to Announce Rescheduled Dates Later.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Semi-Final 1, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

PSL 2020 semi-final 1 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi has been postponed.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Semi-Final 1, PSL 2020 Match?

