OUT! That's it; Pakistan is bundled out for 157 runs in the second innings. Gudakesh Motie took the final wicket of Salman Agha. Talking about the wicket. It was a tossed-up delivery that drifted in towards the batter. Agha went for a glory shot but ended up giving a simple catch to Mikyle Louis in towards the long-off region. West Indies need 251 runs on a challenging pitch. Salman Agha c Mikyle Louis b Guakesh Motie 14(38) [4s-1]
OUT! Another wicket for Jomel Warrican. The spinner is having a dream day. Seventh wicket for him in the second innings. Talking about the wicket, it was a teasing delivery from around the wicket to Sajid Khan. The batter tempted to go for a big shot, but the ball turned away, and Sajid sliced it towards the backward point region, where Kraigg Braithwaite took an easy catch. Sajid Khan c Brathwaite b Warrican 5(6) [4s-1]
OUT! Jomel Warrican is on a roll here! Another wicket for him. Pakistan is in deep trouble. Noman Ali departs after scoring nine runs. Pakistan batter tried a reverse sweep and missed it completely. Warrican anticipated the shot and fired it full and straight. As soon as the ball hit the pads, the umpire raised his fingers, and Ali went back to the pavilion. Noman Ali lbw b Jomel Warrican 9(15)
OUT! Jomel Warrican is having a wonderful morning with the ball. The third wicket in his first spell on Day 3, and he has brought visitors back into the back. Kamran Ghulam walks back after scoring 27 runs. Talking about the wicket, Warrican bowled a good length delivery that turned away sharply. Ghulam looked to cut, but the ball wasn't short enough. The ball took the edge, and the wicketkeeper took a clean catch. A five-fer for Warrican. Kamran Ghulam c Tevin Imlach b Jomel Warrican 27(66) [4s-4]
OUT! Second wicket for Jomel Warrican this morning as he removed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for a low score. Lovely ball this is from Warrican, as Rizwan had no answers to it. Drifting in and around off from round the wicket, pitched on a good length. Rizwan looked to play on the back foot, but the ball gripped and turned sharply. It took the edge, and Hodge took a sharp catch to his left at slip. Rizwan departed after scoring just two runs. Mohammad Rizwan c Kavem Hodge b Jomel Warrican 2(6)
OUT! What a start for the West Indies as in-form Saud Shakeel departs on the very first ball being bowled on Day 3. Jomel Warrican gets the huge wicket. A perfect start for the visitors. Such a soft dismissal as Shakeel departs. It was a slow and tossed-up delivery on off stump; Shakeel got forward and flicked it through on the on-side. The batter failed to keep it down, and Justin Greaves takes a regulation catch in the short midwicket region. Saud Shakeel c Justin Greaves b Jomel Warrican 2(9)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and the West Indies. Pakistan are leading by 202 runs and has seven wickets in hand in the second innings. Last evening, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood batted well and put the hosts in a commanding position. The pitch has offered spin, and it will get difficult to bat as the game progresses.
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Pakistan national cricket team is in a dominant position after the conclusion of the first two days in the ongoing first Test against the West Indies national cricket team. On Day 3 the hosts will be looking to solidify their position and put the visitors on the back foot. At Stumps on Day 2, Pakistan has made 109/3 in their second innings. The Shan Masood-led side is leading by 202 runs. The first Test is being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The Multan pitch has offered spin, and it has made it difficult for the batters to score runs.
Earlier in the match, Pakistan made 230 runs after Saud Shakeel top-scored with 84 runs and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan played a fighting knock of 71 runs. In reply, the West Indies were rocked by the spin duo Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. Noman bagged five wickets, whereas Sajid took four wickets as the visitors were bundled out for 137 runs. For the visitors, Jomel Warrican top-scored with 31* off 24 balls, and Jayden Seales chipped in with 22 runs.
Playing XIs
Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood (c), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Niman Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed
West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales