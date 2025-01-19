Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Pakistan national cricket team is in a dominant position after the conclusion of the first two days in the ongoing first Test against the West Indies national cricket team. On Day 3 the hosts will be looking to solidify their position and put the visitors on the back foot. At Stumps on Day 2, Pakistan has made 109/3 in their second innings. The Shan Masood-led side is leading by 202 runs. The first Test is being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The Multan pitch has offered spin, and it has made it difficult for the batters to score runs. Shan Masood Gets Run Out After He Was Caught Ball-Watching During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Earlier in the match, Pakistan made 230 runs after Saud Shakeel top-scored with 84 runs and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan played a fighting knock of 71 runs. In reply, the West Indies were rocked by the spin duo Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. Noman bagged five wickets, whereas Sajid took four wickets as the visitors were bundled out for 137 runs. For the visitors, Jomel Warrican top-scored with 31* off 24 balls, and Jayden Seales chipped in with 22 runs. ‘Ya Brother Come to the Graveyard’, Mohammad Rizwan Welcomes West Indies Batter Kevin Sinclair With a Sledge During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood (c), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Niman Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales