Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: After a closely-contest One-Day International (ODI) series, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will clash against each other in a three-match T20 Internationals (T20I) tourney starting from December 1. The PAK vs ZIM T20I Series 2024 will be crucial for both teams as they embrace their journey to build respective 20-over sides for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Pakistan Playing XI for 1st T20I 2024 vs Zimbabwe Announced; Salman Ali Agha to Captain Green Shirts, Usman Khan to Keep Wickets in Mohammad Rizwan's Absence.

Zimbabwe are coming off a stellar performance in ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Group B 2024-25, where they remained defeatless, and topped the group with 10 points ahead of Kenya. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a 0-3 loss against Australia Down Under and will look to get back to winning ways when a new-look T20I XI takes the field against hosts Zimbabwe.

When is PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024? Know Date , Time and Venue

The PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, which also hosted all the PAK vs ZIM ODI 2024 matches. The first T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will start at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Cricket Match in Bulawayo.

Where to Watch PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024 Live Telecast?

Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the PAK vs ZIM live telecast on any TV channel in India. For the PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online?

In India, FanCode is the official live-streaming partner of the PAK vs ZIM T20I Series 2024. Fans looking for a live online viewing option can watch the PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but will require a match pass to view live action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2024 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).