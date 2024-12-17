Qatar will be facing Kuwait in the Gulf T20 Championship with the team looking to secure their first points of the competition. They have played twice and lost twice so far and sit rock bottom in the points table. Opponents Kuwait are fourth with a win and two losses in the campaign. These games are an ideal opportunity for the teams to grow and also promote cricket in the region. Qatar versus Kuwait will start at 10:30 AM IST. Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics? ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia (Watch Video).

Qatar’s Muhammad Asim scored a half-century against Saudi Arabia in the last game and the team will be dependent on him to get the big scores. While the rest of the batting unit has not done very well so far, the pressure will be on them to reverse the trend. Muhammad Asim is the pick of the bowler so far and he will be supported by Saqlain Arshad and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Batting is a problem area for Kuwait and the team’s failure to chase down a target of 126 against Bahrain summed up their problem area. Skipper Mohammad Aslam with his all-round skills can help the team maintain balance and also allow them to play an extra batter. Their top order particularly the top three need to score big here. LA Olympics 2028: New York Likely to Host Cricket Matches in Summer Olympic Games at Los Angeles, Says Report.

When is Qatar vs Kuwait Match in Gulf T20I Championship 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Qatar will take on Kuwait in the ninth match of Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on Tuesday, December 17. The Qatar vs Kuwait match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai and it starts at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Qatar vs Kuwait, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 in India because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence fans in India won't be able to watch Qatar vs Kuwait live telecast on any TV channel. For the Qatar vs Kuwait online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Qatar vs Kuwait, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024. Fans in India will be able to watch Qatar vs Kuwait live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have a match pass for the same, which costs Rs 19. Fans can also purchase a tour pass worth Rs 59 to watch live streaming of all matches in the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on FanCode. Qatar might struggle in this game again with Kuwait claiming their second win.

