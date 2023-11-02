Pune, November 1: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock scored a century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup game against New Zealand here on Wednesday, equaling Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara for four centuries in a single World Cup edition. South Africa Break Record of Hitting Most Sixes in A Single Edition of ICC Cricket World Cup, Achieve Feat During CWC 2023 Match Against New Zealand

De Kock scored 114 off 116 at MCA Stadium to notch his fourth ton of the tournament. Sangakarra had hit four hundred during the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. India skipper Rohit Sharma leads the list with five centuries in the 2019 World Cup. Sharing the third position with three centuries each are Mark Waugh, Sourav Ganguly, and Matthew Hayden.

De Kock's 114-run innings against New Zealand enabled him to surpass Jacques Kallis' record for most runs by a South African batter in a single World Cup edition. Pakistan Fans With Placard Reading 'Dil Dil South Africa' Spotted At MCA Stadium in Pune During NZ vs SA CWC 2023 Match, Picture Goes Viral!

Riding on De Kock's 116 and Rassi Van de Dussen's 133 off 118 balls followed by David Miller's 53, South Africa posted 357/4 against New Zealand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).