Riding on a brilliant all-round performance, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets to stay in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race. Chasing 146 in Dubai, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad got the Yello Army off to a flying start. The former got dismissed, but the Indian sensational remained unbeaten till the end and scored his maiden IPL fifty. Ambati Rayudu, who scored 39 runs off 27 balls, also played a crucial knock in the middle overs as CSK crossed the line with eight balls to spare. Although the win is not likely to help Chennai finishing in the top four, it allowed the Yellow Army to at least stay in the hunt for some more time. RCB vs CSK Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Earlier in the game, RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch get Bangalore off to an impressive start but lost their wickets in quick successions, giving the command to CSK. Skipper Virat Kohli then joined forces with AB de Villiers, and the duo got the scoreboard ticking. Although the two dashers added 82 runs for the third wicket, they surprisingly weren’t able to find boundaries frequently. CSK bowlers jolted RCB further in the end overs as the latter side posted 145/6 which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. Here's Why Royal Challengers Bangalore Donned Green Jersey Against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

# Virat Kohli became the third Indian and fifth overall player to smash 200 IPL sixes.

# Kohli also brought up his 39th IPL half-century, joint-most for any Indian alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

# Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden IPL half-century.

# RCB lost their seventh of their 10th game in the green jersey.

# Gaikwad (23 years, 268 days) is the fourth youngest batsman to score a fifty for CSK.

With this Chennai replace Rajasthan Royals at the seventh position in the team standings. Their next assignment is against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 29 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. On the other hand, RCB stayed in the third spot. They’ll next take the field against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28.

