Riyan Parag’s Pull Shot Breaks Babu Bhaiya’s Khopdi! Rajasthan Royals Shares a Crossover You Didn’t Know You Needed, but Deserved! (Watch Video)

Riyan Parag and Paresh Rawal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Crossovers are a new fad on social media which keep us entertained. Most of them are so funny that one can definitely not stop laughing one watched. Now, here’s a crossover which will surely make your Sunday morning. The crossover features Rajasthan Royals’ star batsman Riyan Parag, Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal), Shyam (Suniel Shetty) and Raju (Akshay Kumar) from 'Hera Pheri'. So a pull shot from the star batsman breaks Babu bhaiya’s khopdi and Shyaam bursts out laughing. The clip ends with Robin Uthappa and the other members of Rajasthan Royals who couldn’t control their laughter watching the cross over. Nothing Is in Favour of Any Kind of Sport, Forget IPL: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Talking about the Rajasthan Royals, with no live-action due to the massive outspread of coronavirus, official account of the team is leaving no stone unturned to keep their fans entertained. Needless to say that this attempt has successfully tickled our funny bone and we hope that it does the same to you. Check out the post below:

Talking about the IPL 2020, the tournament was supposed to start from March 29, 2020, but due to the massive outspread of the coronavirus, the cash-rich event has been postponed to April 15, 2020. In fact, many players even reached their respective camps but the practice sessions were called off with the pandemic situation. However, with the chances of the 21-day lockdown being extended, the future of the IPL 2020 still remains dicey and a few reports have even suggested that the cash-rich league might be held in October or November. Players like Harbhajan Singh had suggested that the cash-rich league can be hosted without fans in an empty stand.