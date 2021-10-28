After a disappointing 10-wicket loss against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian team is all set to take on New Zealand on October 31, 2021. Ahead of the game, the Indian team was seen sweating it out in the nets. Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin and others were spotted in the nets. The pictures of the nets went viral on social media. India lost their first game against Pakistan and will be surely looking to make a comeback. They are placed on number five of the T20 World Cup 2021 points table of Group B. Hardik Pandya Bowls During India Training Session, Practices Batting Under MS Dhoni Ahead of New Zealand Clash at T20 World Cup 2021.

The Indian team will be looking to win this encounter against the Kiwis. Talking about both teams, they will be in quite an interesting place as both enter the contest with a defeat. Interestingly, even New Zealand lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets. Shaheen Afridi who had scalped three wickets against India, only get one wicket. Needless to say that both teams will be looking for a win and will leave no stone unturned to win the fixture. Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by the official social media handle of Indian cricket.

Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Another one:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The gans are waiting to watch Team India make a comeback in the upcoming match. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

