RCB Team 2025: After a disappointing inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League where the team failed to live up to the expectations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bounced back to win the WPL 2024 title. That too, by beating Delhi Capitals, one of the most consistent sides in the WPL so far. Smriti Mandhana and her team won what was the first-ever title for the RCB franchise and it was celebrated all over by fans. Fans would not forget how Smriti Mandhana's 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' (this year the cup is ours) had gone viral after RCB had won a title after a wait of 16 long years.

Heading into the WPL 2025 Auction, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru expectedly retained their core group of players with an aim to build on the winning template that was set last season. Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil and Richa Ghosh are among the core players for RCB. They also had traded in Danni Wyatt-Hodge from UP Warriorz.

RCB Players Bought at WPL 2025 Auction: Prema Rawat (INR 1.20 crore), Joshitha VJ (INR 10 lakh), Raghvi Bist (INR 10 lakh), Jagravi Pawar (INR 10 lakh)

Purse Spent: INR 1.50 Crore

Purse Remaining: INR 1.75 Crore

Slots Filled: 18/18

RCB Players Retained Ahead of WPL 2025 Auction: Smriti Mandhana (c), Asha Shobana, Dani Wyatt, Ekta Bisht, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Sophie Molineux.

RCB Previous Season Recap: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru had emerged as WPL 2024 champions after they beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final, which happened to be a low-scoring affair.

