Sam Curran has become a household name in recent times thanks to his all-round brilliance. The England all-rounder has put up several impressive performances lately and is one of the sought-after all-rounders going around. However, apart from his batting and bowling prowess, Curran also bags a lot of attention due to his baby-like face. Aged 22, Curran is relatively a lot younger than most of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates. Also, his boyish looks with a clean-shaven face further add more innocence to his personality. Due to this, social media is flooded with numerous memes featuring Curran, and recently, Suresh Raina reacted to one of those posts. IPL 2021 Suspended Owing to Increase in Covid-19 Cases Within the Bio-Bubble.

Both Raina and Curran shared dressing rooms for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which has been postponed midway due to the COVID-19 crisis. With the season suspended indefinitely, all foreign players returned home, including the young England all-rounder. Recently, Raina came across a meme featuring him and Sam Curran. As per the post, Raina is instructing his CSK teammate to focus on studies and not take chocolates from anyone while travelling back home. The meme was indeed hilarious, and the veteran left-handed batsman reacted with a laughing emoji.

Suresh Raina Reacts:

Notably, Curran is also aware of the memes based on his innocent looks. A couple of weeks ago, he sportingly reacted to many hilarious posts featuring him. CSK’s official Instagram account shared the video.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Curran is back in London now and would be preparing for the three-match Test series against New Zealand, starting May 25. Not to forget, BCCI is planning to conduct the remaining IPL season in September later this year, and Curran would like to continue his phenomenal show.

