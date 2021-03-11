Sanjana Ganesan is reportedly set to tie the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Although the pair nor their families have confirmed anything, speculations about Bumrah and Sanjana getting married later this month have gone viral on social media. Many fans have also already congratulated the duo on their speculative wedding. Recently, Sanjana’s Twitter exchange with Suryakumar Yadav during IPL 2020 went viral and fans think Surykumar might have hinted towards Sanjana’s relationship with Bumrah during their banter on Twitter. Twitterati Speculate About Jasprit Bumrah’s Marriage After India Pacer Is Released From Squad Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test.

Their Twitter exchange happened before the start of IPL 2020, which was held in the UAE. Sanjana shared a picture on September 17, 2020, and captioned it “All smiles because it begins in TWO DAYS FROM NOWWW.” The IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin on September 19. Suryakumar Yadav commented on the picture and cheekily asked Sanjana “Aap kiski taraf hain (whose side are you on)?” Who Is Jasprit Bumrah’s Bride? Sanjana Ganesan or Anupama Parameswaran, Netizens Divided Over Indian Cricketer’s To-Be-Wife Amid No Official Reports.

Sanjana then replied to the Mumbai Indians batsman that she was here for cricket. “Cricket ki taraf see! (on cricket's side)” she had replied to Suryakumar. Fans think Suryakumar, who is likely to make his India debut in the first T20I match against England, was teasing Sanjana at the expense of his Mumbai Indians teammate Bumrah. Fans also think that Suryalumar was perhaps hinting towards her relationship with Bumrah and teasing Sanjana. Take a look at their Twitter exchange.

Suryakumar Yadav Comments on Sanjana Ganesan's Twitter Post

Aap kiski taraf hain 😂 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 17, 2020

Sanjana Ganesan Replies

Cricket ki taraf se! 🏏 — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) September 17, 2020

Bumrah had asked to be released after the conclusion of the India vs England third Test in Ahmedabad and has also been rested from the five-match T20I series against the same opposition. His sudden break from cricket sparked rumours of a wedding. It was later confirmed by news agency ANI, quoting BCCI sources, that the cricketer is set to tie the knot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).