India is currently taking on Australia in a five-match series on the Australian soil in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. After the conclusion of the third Test match at Brisbane, the series is tied 1-1 with both sides winning a Test match each and drawing one. India won the opening Test match of the series at Perth while Australia equalised at Adelaide during the pink ball Test. The Brisbane Test ended in a draw as there was much rain throughout the Test. Before the final two Test matches at Melbourne and Sydney, veteran Indian cricketer and legend Ravichandran Ashwin announced his International retirement. His farewell to International and Test cricket has created a void in the spin department of Team India. India Likely Playing XI for 4th Test vs Australia: Check Predicted Playing XI for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Boxing Day Match in Melbourne.

Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian has been called up and added to the squad of Team India before the remaining two Test matches of the series at Melbourne and Sydney. Kotian has a lot of similarities in terms of skill with Ashwin as the tall off-break bowlers uses his release and variations with guile and tactfully. He is a also a very competent batter and has shined with the bat in domestic cricket during crucial times. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: India Cricket Team Engage in Fun Fielding Drill With 300 Dollars at Stake Ahead of Boxing Day Test Against Australia.

Tanush Kotian was named the cricketer of the competition after the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, which was won by Mumbai due to his crucial contributions with the bat and ball. Kotian was also part of the India A squad which visited Australia ahead of the series and also featured in the unofficial Test matches against Australia A. The team management of India has relied on his experience in the domestic circuit and the familiarity with the conditions playing for India A and will look forward to his contributions in the rest of the series.

