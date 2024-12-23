Getting drafted into any Indian national cricket team is a huge thing; which becomes even more heightened when the player receives their maiden Test call-up, and for Mumbai's Tanush Kotian came true on December 23. The 26-year-old has been added to India's Test squad for the remainder of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, replacing former spin great Ravichandran Ashwin. Tanush Kotian Added to Team India Squad For Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25; Mumbai All-Rounder Replaces Retired Ravi Ashwin Ahead of Last Two Tests of India vs Australia Series.

Kotian plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, having featured in 33 First-Class (FC), 20 List-A, and 33 T20s between 2018 and 2024. Kotian also featured for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals in 2024, appearing in one solitary match. Sam Konstas Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 19-Year-Old Batsman Set to Make Debut During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test At MCG.

#Tanush Kotian was born on October 16, 1998, in Mumbai

#Tanush Kotian made his India U19 debut in the 2017 Asia Cup in Malaysia playing alongside the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Riyan Parag.

#Tanush Kotian made his Mumbai FC debut aged 20 in 2018.

#Tanush Kotian became the only player during the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season to score 500 runs and claim 25 wickets.

#Tanush Kotian won his maiden Ranji Trophy title in the 2023-24 season

#Tanush Kotian slammed his maiden First-Class century against Baroda in Ranji Trophy 2024, which took 115 balls, coming in at No.10.

#Tanush Kotian added 232 runs for the 10th wicket with Tushar Despande which is the second-highest for the last wicket in Ranji Trophy history.

#Tanush Kotian made his India U19 debut in the 2017 Asia Cup in Malaysia playing alongside the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Riyan Parag.

#Tanush Kotian earned his maiden IPL contract in 2024, brought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).