Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are gearing up for another addition of the Indian Premier League, this time in the sultry conditions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Reliance group owned franchise is one of the most followed and successful teams in the history of the competition. Year after year, some of the most talented international cricketers line up for the Mumbai Indians while it is also known for churning out talented youngsters through its development programs. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene has his task cut out getting the best out of his squad with players having not trained in months owing to the COVID pandemic. Ahead of the new season, we take a look at five players that can define defending champion’s campaign in UAE. Mumbai Indians Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Rohit Sharma’s MI.

Hardik Pandya

The maverick all-rounder has had a torrid time in the last year or so with injuries hampering his game time. Now that he is fully fit, junior Pandya is the man Mumbai Indians has high hopes on in the middle-order. One of the cleanest strikers in the game, there are few bowlers in the world who have the power to contain him specially in the T20 format. Pandya has played 66 IPL matches. He has scored 1068 runs and picked 42 wickets.

Rohit Sharma

Hitman Rohit Sharma is an able skipper with multiple IPL trophies in his cabinet. His batting though has taken a hit with below 30 average for the past three seasons and this is one area he will like to improve in the IPL 2020. There is no denying he is the best captain in the league with only MS Dhoni coming close to him. Rohit has played 188 matches and has scored 4898 runs including one century and 36 half-centuries. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Jasprit Bumrah

Indian cricket will forever be grateful to Mumbai Indians for producing a world class talent like Jasprit Bumrah. He is known for his miser economy rate even on flat tracks that have nothing to offer to the bowlers. Captain Rohit will likely give him a two-over spell at the beginning of the innings while reserving him for those toe crushing Yorkers at the death. His consistency makes him the Numero Uno pacer of the IPL. The pacer has played 77 IPL matches and has picked 82 wickets.

Krunal Pandya

One of those players who quietly goes about his business without much fuss is probably underrated. Time and again when Mumbai Indians have lost their top order, Krunal Pandya has come to the rescue. His slow left armers on the Dubai track is bound to trouble the opposition batsmen in the middle periods. The all-rounder has played 55 IPL matches, scored 891 runs and picked 40 wickets.

Quinton de Kock

South African skipper Quinton de Kock was one of the leading run-scorers in the last IPL, managing 529 runs at an average of 35.26. An aggressive opener, Quinton de Kock will go out to build a platform for Mumbai Indians on which their hard hitting middle order can capitalise. The wicket-keeper batsman has featured in 50 IPL matches and has scored 1456 runs.

Dark Horse: Anmolpreet Singh

The 22-year-old batsman can be the next big thing from Mumbai Indians’ camp. The middle-order batsman can score runs quickly towards the end, he can be handy if the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard fail to deliver with the bat.

WATCH: MI Team Profile IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians look a balanced outfit with high quality performers in all departments. If their players play to their true potential, there is no reason they will not go all the way once again in the Indian Premier League.

