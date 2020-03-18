Virender Sehwag Unsure About MS Dhoni’s Comeback in International Cricket, Says 'India Should Stick With KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant'

Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: IANS/ Getty Images)

With each passing day, the debate about MS Dhoni's International comeback is getting hotter and fans have various different opinions on this topic. Now, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has also presented his opinion on Dhoni's future. According to the legendary cricketer, the chances of the two-time World Cup winning captain are very thin as the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been doing well in international cricket. Sehwag believes that there's no reason why Indian team management shouldn't stick with the youngsters, considering their recent form. MS Dhoni's India Comeback 'Depends' on Performance in IPL 2020, What if T20 League is Cancelled This Year?

"Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performing exceptionally well of late, I think there is no reason why we should not stick with them," Virender Sehwag was quoted as saying by the Times of India. Rahul was in sensational form in India' recent limited-overs assignment and impressed one and all both in front and behind the stumps. On the other hand, Pant has also put on some impressive performances but is accused of not delivering consistently.

The Ranchi-born player has taken a long sabbatical from cricket following India's heart-breaking loss in 2019 World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand. Since then, Dhoni hasn't played a professional match but was expected to make a comeback in 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, dark clouds are looming over the gala tournament amid the coronavirus outbreak. Hence, fans have to wait for more to see the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman on field.